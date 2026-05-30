Deadline to Register Cell Phones or Lose Service Fast Approaching

Mobile phone users in Mexico have until June 30, 2026, to register their phone lines with their identities or risk losing most cellular service.

The federal mandate, which took effect Jan. 9, 2026, requires all mobile phone lines to be linked to a verified individual or business. The measure applies to Mexican citizens, foreign residents and tourists using Mexican SIM cards.

Authorities say the requirement is intended to reduce anonymous phone use and help combat crimes such as extortion. Under the regulations, each phone line must be connected to a valid government-issued ID and a CURP number, Mexico’s Unique Population Registry Code.

Beginning July 1, unregistered lines may be suspended and restricted to emergency calls only.

Widespread Confusion Among Local Residents

However, a survey conducted among residents in Los Cabos and Baja California Sur found that many people remain unclear about the process, its purpose and how personal data will be handled.

One respondent said they were completely unaware registration was required, while several others said they had heard about the mandate but did not fully understand how it works.

The survey also revealed mixed reactions to the measure.

Fernanda Luna said she has no plans to register her phone line.

“I haven’t done it, and I don’t want to,” Luna said. “I don’t want to give out my personal information. I think this could create other problems, like increased phone theft or misuse if someone steals your phone.”

Sergio García said he is aware of the requirement but has delayed completing the process.

“I keep forgetting, and I don’t really like doing it,” García said. “But without a phone, I can’t work, so I’ll have to do it eventually.”

Others said they completed the registration while buying or activating new devices.

Francisco Javier said store employees assisted him with the process when he recently bought a new phone. “I already did it when I bought my phone a few weeks ago,” Javier said. “Honestly, I still don’t fully understand what it’s for.”

Luis Jorge also expressed concern about the mandate. “I wouldn’t want to do it because the government asks people to comply, but sometimes it doesn’t comply with citizens,” he said.

How to Complete Registration

The registration process is free and allows up to 10 phone lines to be linked to one person. Users can complete the procedure online through their mobile carrier’s website or app, or in person at authorized service centers.

To register, customers must present valid identification and may also be required to complete identity verification through a selfie or live photo confirmation.

Most residents in Mexico use services provided by Telcel or Telmex, and registration assistance is available at their service centers.

Officials warn that people who fail to register before the deadline could lose access to calls, mobile data, social media, navigation apps and other online phone services, while only retaining access to emergency numbers.