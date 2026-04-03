La Paz Fashion Show to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Patients

A fashion show in La Paz will raise funds to address the region’s high breast cancer mortality rate, with 30% of proceeds from the Deep Blue Fashion Fest benefiting Onco Reto, an association that supports cancer patients in the city.

The event will take place April 16 at Azula Eventos, starting at 6 p.m. Admission is 1,200 pesos per person (about $67 USD).

Patricia González de Ruffo, president of Onco Reto BCS, said the organization was created to respond to the urgent need for breast cancer support and early detection in Baja California Sur.

“Onco Reto was formed 17 years ago. I am a two-time breast cancer survivor, and the organization arose from the need to address the fact that Baja California Sur has the second-highest breast cancer death rate,” said González de Ruffo. “Our main mission is early detection, preventing deaths by ensuring timely diagnosis. It’s also very important for us to support women going through the process,” she said.

Since March 2025, the association distributed medical supplies to about 100 patients, including silicone prostheses, post-mastectomy bras and lymphedema sleeves.

González de Ruffo said the Rotary Club recently donated woven prostheses that will be provided to women who have recently undergone surgery so they can leave the hospital without visible aftereffects of the procedure.

The Deep Blue Fashion Fest is organized by Onco Reto in partnership with Wendy Gómez, director of Quantum International Magazine. The event will combine fashion, art and culinary experiences while raising funds for women receiving cancer treatment in La Paz.

Gómez said the project grew from the intersection of the magazine’s international platform and the desire to showcase local talent.

“Having the international platform that I have, and seeing what we have in our state, which is incredible, and everything that still needs to be discovered and launched internationally, I felt it was the right time to use this platform to showcase what we have in Baja California Sur,” Gómez said.

In addition to the 30% donation from ticket proceeds, several participating visual artists will donate 100% of the sales of their works to benefit the association.

Confirmed artists include Francisco Barrón, Mikel Archila, Orso Angulo and Andrea Gaume. Underwater photography by Paola Ruffo and works by Gabriel Larios Heredia will also be featured in the charity exhibition.

Access to the event will be through a smart bracelet with a chip that allows entry to the event’s activities, including wine and food tastings, flamenco performances, ballet, violin, urban dance and the fashion show.

The runway will feature local and international designers, including Mexico City designer Tirzaand menswear designer Roberto Victorio. Students from the Art and Design programs at Universidad Mundial will also present collections.

Organizers are seeking 40 models, men and women ages 18 to 80, to participate in the show. The dress code for attendees is blue cocktail attire.

Tickets are available at Chili Snacks, Atelier Art Coffee and Hotel Plaza Real from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as through the Azul Profundo Fashion Fest social media channels.

The Baja California Sur Institute of Culture and the State Secretariat of Tourism and Economy are providing institutional support for the event.