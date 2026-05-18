Using a Cellphone While Driving in La Paz Can Cost You Big Time

Last year, authorities in La Paz issued 3,039 traffic citations for cellphone use while driving. So far in 2026, 1,390 drivers have been cited for violating the law, according to data from the General Directorate of Road Safety and Transportation of La Paz.

Using a cellphone while driving in La Paz carries a fine of 20 Units of Measurement and Update (UMA), equivalent to 2,346 pesos, or about $136 USD.

Francisco Javier Ramírez, who has headed the agency since February 2026, spoke about the scope of the problem and ongoing efforts to reduce distracted driving. The department, formally established in January after separating from the Public Security Directorate, is responsible for enforcing the city’s traffic regulations. Cellphone use while driving is classified as a punishable offense under Code 03. “When it comes to cellphone use, in a single second you can lose your life, not only yours, but someone else’s as well because of distraction,” Ramírez said. “We have already started prevention campaigns.”

The department posts daily road safety messages on its social media accounts and is working to install signs along major avenues reminding drivers that cellphone use while driving is prohibited.

For drivers who cannot afford to pay the fine, authorities offer an alternative through community service.

María España, a civic judge with the city’s Crime Prevention and Civic Justice Department, explained that offenders may request community service through the Civic Court system, which handles municipal traffic violations and other offenses.

“If you are talking on your cellphone and a police officer sees you, they issue a Code 03 citation,” España said. “It is approximately 20 UMA. If you do not have the money and come here to the court, you can request to perform community service. We make an agreement. It is voluntary, but once you commit, you must complete the service for the violation to be canceled.”

Community service is typically carried out at municipal facilities such as the Municipal Canine Care Center (CEMAC), with shifts generally running from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Assigned tasks depend on the facility’s daily needs.

España clarified that not all traffic violations qualify for the community service option.