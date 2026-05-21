Rosario Castellanos National University to Open Three New Campuses in Baja California Sur

A collaboration agreement was recently signed with Alma Herrera, rector of the Rosario Castellanos National University (UNRC), to establish three new campuses in Baja California Sur with an investment of 107 million pesos.

Governor Víctor Castro said the agreement will contribute to the state’s development by preparing future professionals and expanding access to higher education for young people.

The new campuses will be located in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, and Vizcaíno. The university will initially offer six degree programs, including Humanities and Multimedia Narrative, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Family and Community Nursing, and General and Community Medicine.

Officials highlighted that the university promotes a comprehensive educational model grounded in humanism, freedom, and dignity, while encouraging peacebuilding and creating opportunities for young people in Baja California Sur.

“The institution is distinguished by its innovative approach, the critical use of digital technologies, and its commitment to inclusion and social equity,” Herrera said.

Authorities also emphasized that the university is designed to be flexible and responsive to the country’s current challenges. Students were encouraged to review admissions announcements for the La Paz campus, which is scheduled to begin operations in September.

“The university will operate under a hybrid model that combines in-person and virtual activities,” Castro said.

Named after renowned Mexican author and diplomat Rosario Castellanos, the Rosario Castellanos National University is a public, tuition-free institution founded in 2019. The university focuses on providing inclusive, high-quality higher education, particularly for students from vulnerable communities.

UNRC offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs through both in-person and distance-learning formats. Its educational model emphasizes social justice and workforce preparation through dual-education systems.

As of early 2026, the university serves more than 76,000 students across multiple Mexican states.