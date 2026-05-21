Authorities Shut Down San Miguelito Construction Project

Inspections by the Ecology and Urban Development departments uncovered illegal land clearing, removal of native vegetation and unauthorized construction work near the Sierra La Laguna area, Mayor Christian Agúndez announced.

In a public message to Los Cabos residents, Agúndez said authorities inspected the property known as “San Miguelito” on May 11 and found multiple irregularities. Officials subsequently shut down the construction project for a proposed “species reproduction and conservation center” promoted by the Hermandad en Armonía Foundation.

“The removal of native forest vegetation was detected without the rescue and management measures required by law,” Agúndez said. “Although the property lies outside the boundaries of the Biosphere Reserve, the project remains subject to current urban and environmental regulations, which were ignored.”

According to the mayor, the enforcement action followed growing public concern over construction activity near the Sierra La Laguna Biosphere Reserve, an issue that has alarmed residents and environmental advocates.

Agúndez said he instructed authorities to file formal complaints with Mexico’s Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) so legal proceedings could begin over alleged damage to protected species and arid ecosystems.

“In this administration, development is only possible with strict respect for the environment,” Agúndez said. “Anyone who acts outside the law, or threatens life, water or our protected natural areas, will face the full force of the law.”

The Association for the Rescue of Peoples, Traditions and Economy reported that beginning April 30, 2026, approximately 14 helicopters per day were seen transporting steel beams into the Sierra La Laguna core area. The group later released videos and photographs allegedly showing the start of construction work at the San Miguelito property, including heavy machinery conducting land-clearing operations.

Residents and ranchers in Baja California Sur said protests in defense of the Sierra La Laguna region will continue until the threat of environmental damage to the protected natural area is eliminated.