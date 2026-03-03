Fonatur Roundabout Reaches 70% Completion

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) reported that once completed, in addition to resolving the demand for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, it will reduce travel times by up to 25 minutes, benefiting 351,000 inhabitants of the region, as well as 2.6 million tourists who visit Los Cabos annually.

The work on this project has generated 2,100 jobs and is currently being carried out on nine fronts with the support of 102 workers and 18 machines. This road infrastructure project will connect with strategic points such as the Los Cabos International Airport; the hotel zone of San José del Cabo; the MEX-001D toll road, as well as the Transpeninsular Benito Juárez in the Cabo San Lucas-Santa Anita section.

700 million pesos ($40.5 million USD) were invested in its construction, of which 320 million pesos ($18.2 mil USD) were channeled in 2025 and $22 million USD will be spent this year. The engineering design of this project took into account the daily vehicular traffic volumes; it will have a grade-separated intersection, a signalized roundabout, a bridge, walkways, pedestrian sidewalks, a bike path, anbd public lighting, once completed.