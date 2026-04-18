Two 5K Road Races to Support Worthy Causes

Two upcoming 5K races will give local runners another chance to support community causes following the recent Race with a Cause event in downtown Cabo San Lucas.

Both events are scheduled for Sunday, May 3. One is organized by Building Baja’s Future, a nonprofit that provides college scholarships to students from underserved neighborhoods who show the ambition and commitment to complete higher education and give back to their communities. The race begins at 7 a.m. at Plaza Bonita in downtown Cabo and includes a 3K walk, as well as 5K and 10K runs. Registration costs 650 pesos ($37 USD) on the day of the event.

“We believe in the power of education to transform lives,” said Jacinto Avalos, co-founder of the organization. “We support talented young people in achieving their university education and making a lasting impact on their communities.”

Building Baja’s Future was founded in 2006 by Avalos, his wife Cecilia Portillo, and two friends. The group awards scholarships covering 100 percent of university tuition for qualified students. To date, more than 600 students have received help from the program. More information is available at https://buildingbajasfuture.org/es/.

The second event marks the return of a traditional race in Todos Santos, now in its third edition under new organizers. Proceeds will support Padrino Children, an organization building a hospital in the community.

Registration is available at https://5k.amyrextodossantos.com/#registro.

The Todos Santos course begins at Casa Tere on Miguel Hidalgo, climbs Del Huerto, and descends Benito Juárez past Hotel California. Runners then pass through the Palmar area, known for its shaded, humid conditions and irrigation canals, before reaching the turnaround point at Café La Esquina. The return route includes the steepest climb of the race, short but demanding, before passing Todos Santos Inn and Álvaro Obregón Street and finishing back at Casa Tere.