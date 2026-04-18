Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Two 5K Road Races to Support Worthy Causes

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
April 18, 2026
Group of runners in a race, visible bib numbers, midstride on a gravel path in a park. Group of runners in a race, visible bib numbers, midstride on a gravel path in a park.

Two upcoming 5K races will give local runners another chance to support community causes following the recent Race with a Cause event in downtown Cabo San Lucas.

Both events are scheduled for Sunday, May 3. One is organized by Building Baja’s Future, a nonprofit that provides college scholarships to students from underserved neighborhoods who show the ambition and commitment to complete higher education and give back to their communities. The race begins at 7 a.m. at Plaza Bonita in downtown Cabo and includes a 3K walk, as well as 5K and 10K runs. Registration costs 650 pesos ($37 USD) on the day of the event.

“We believe in the power of education to transform lives,” said Jacinto Avalos, co-founder of the organization. “We support talented young people in achieving their university education and making a lasting impact on their communities.”

Building Baja’s Future was founded in 2006 by Avalos, his wife Cecilia Portillo, and two friends. The group awards scholarships covering 100 percent of university tuition for qualified students. To date, more than 600 students have received help from the program. More information is available at https://buildingbajasfuture.org/es/.

The second event marks the return of a traditional race in Todos Santos, now in its third edition under new organizers. Proceeds will support Padrino Children, an organization building a hospital in the community.

Registration is available at https://5k.amyrextodossantos.com/#registro.

The Todos Santos course begins at Casa Tere on Miguel Hidalgo, climbs Del Huerto, and descends Benito Juárez past Hotel California. Runners then pass through the Palmar area, known for its shaded, humid conditions and irrigation canals, before reaching the turnaround point at Café La Esquina. The return route includes the steepest climb of the race, short but demanding, before passing Todos Santos Inn and Álvaro Obregón Street and finishing back at Casa Tere.

Related posts:

Rock-A-Thon Concert to Benefit Feeding Los Cabos Kids

More than 100 Athletes from Baja California Sur Will Compete in Los Cabos Ironman

La Paz Fashion Show to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Patients

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *