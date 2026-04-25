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Los Cabos Highway Closure This Sunday!

David FloresbyDavid Flores
April 25, 2026
Crowded beach event with swimmers in clear blue water and tents along the shore. Crowded beach event with swimmers in clear blue water and tents along the shore.

Starting at 3:00 am Sunday April 26, part of the highway between Cabo and San Jose will be closed for the Ironman 70.3 competition. The closure goes all the way from the Punta Ballena bridge in Cabo San Lucas to San Jose’s downtown and Centenario avenue until 5:00 pm.

IronMan Los Cabos 2026

Hooray!

The lanes in the direction San Jose – Cabo San Lucas will be open in a two-way manner, so be careful when driving along or, better yet, take the toll road, which will be totally open to traffic. Even better, stay at home!

You have been warned. Happy Sunday!

Related posts:

Two 5K Road Races to Support Worthy Causes

More than 100 Athletes from Baja California Sur Will Compete in Los Cabos Ironman

Cabo San Lucas Run with a Cause Event

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David Flores
David Flores is a dedicated journalist, storyteller, and one of the core contributors at the Gringo Gazette, where he brings local stories to life through insightful reporting and engaging columns. With over 60 bylines to his name—covering breaking news, community updates, weather events, tourism, and wildlife—David is a familiar and trusted voice on the Baja California peninsula.
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David FloresbyDavid Flores
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