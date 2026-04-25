Los Cabos Highway Closure This Sunday!

Starting at 3:00 am Sunday April 26, part of the highway between Cabo and San Jose will be closed for the Ironman 70.3 competition. The closure goes all the way from the Punta Ballena bridge in Cabo San Lucas to San Jose’s downtown and Centenario avenue until 5:00 pm.

IronMan Los Cabos 2026 DD days HH hours MM mins SS secs Hooray!

The lanes in the direction San Jose – Cabo San Lucas will be open in a two-way manner, so be careful when driving along or, better yet, take the toll road, which will be totally open to traffic. Even better, stay at home!

You have been warned. Happy Sunday!