Traffic Regulations in La Paz Modified to Allow Turns with Caution

Drivers will be able to make right and left turns under criteria of caution and pedestrian priority, to reduce traffic and expedite mobility with the aim of achieving more efficient, orderly, and functional mobility, the XVIII City Council of La Paz, through the General Directorate of Road Safety and Transportation, announces the modification to the Traffic Regulations for Safe Mobility for the Municipality of La Paz, to allow turns with caution, as reported by the head of Road Safety and Transportation, Francisco Javier Ramírez Robles.

With this reform, right and left turns will be permitted with due caution even when the traffic light is red, provided there is no sign prohibiting this movement, and giving priority to pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users with right of way.

The modification is based on technical, constitutional, and legal criteria aimed at improving the efficiency of the road system without compromising safety. After an exhaustive analysis and fieldwork on various roads in the city, it was determined that the outright prohibition generated unnecessary congestion, increased the length of traffic queues, and longer delays at intersections.

“The proposal was unanimously approved on February 25th, and it establishes that right and left turns may be made with due caution, even when the traffic light is red, provided there is no vertical sign prohibiting the turn at the intersection. Drivers must always yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users according to the mobility hierarchy. This reform represents progress toward more efficient, orderly, and functional mobility,” Ramírez Robles stated.

In this context, the head of Road Safety and Transportation announced that pedestrian accidents at intersections decreased from 61 in 2024 to 32 in 2025, representing a reduction of approximately 48%.

Likewise, a decrease in fatalities was recorded, dropping from 9 deaths at intersections in 2024 to 3 in 2025, and from 3 to 1 on road sections, demonstrating improved control over the severity of traffic accidents.

This action aligns with Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero’s vision, aimed at streamlining traffic, ensuring more efficient mobility, and above all, safer mobility.

Naailah’s note: These regulations apply to all towns and delegations within the La Paz Municipality, including Los Barriles, Todos Santos, El Triunfo, El Sargento, La Ventana, San Juan de los Planes, San Bartolo, and Chorera.