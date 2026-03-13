Interurban Axis Corridor Highway Will Help Ease Traffic Congestion

The Interurban Axis Corridor is a proposed 20.3-kilometer (12.6-mile) arterial road designed to connect Cabo San Lucas, beginning in El Tezal, to the San José del Cabo airport toll booth. Positioned between the existing Transpeninsular Highway and the toll road, the inland route aims to reduce traffic congestion and provide a faster travel option.

The new highway would serve as an alternative to the 32-kilometer Federal Highway 1 and the 38.7-kilometer toll road. The project includes construction of the Choyero Boulevard extension and connections to existing infrastructure, including the Punta Ballena Bridge.

Officials say the corridor is intended to relieve persistent stop-and-go traffic along the four-lane highway. With an estimated cost of approximately $348 million, it would be one of the largest and most expensive infrastructure projects undertaken in the region.

At a meeting in February of the Los Cabos Early Risers Group, Director General of Urban Development Roberto Flores said seven mobility projects are planned to improve traffic flow, but funding and land acquisition remain significant challenges.

“This is a phased process,” Flores said. “We must work on preliminary designs, detailed plans and cost-benefit analyses. All these projects require extensive management, including right-of-way issues and agreements with landowners. On the intercity corridor, there are 12 landowners. We have signatures from nine of them and expect one more next week.”

Flores said a total of about $696.2 million is needed to complete all seven projects, with the Interurban Corridor requiring the largest share. An additional $2.9 million is needed to complete the executive engineering plans.

“In the coming weeks, we will focus on securing funding for the detailed engineering plans,” Flores said. “We have presentations ready and intend to allocate funds for all the projects mentioned, except for the Cerro Colorado bridge, which has already been completed.”

More than 70,000 vehicles travel the Transpeninsular Highway each day, with roughly two-thirds heading to Cabo San Lucas or San José del Cabo. Officials say the new corridor would help ease that congestion and provide a faster alternative for commuters and airport-bound shuttle drivers.