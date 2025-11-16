Comprehensive National Federal Plan Launched Against Sexual Abuse

The federal government reported on November 6 that 25,070 sexual abuse investigations have been opened nationwide so far in 2025. The figure underscores the urgency of the new Comprehensive Plan Against Sexual Abuse, launched through the Secretariat for Women. The initiative seeks to classify sexual abuse as a serious crime and ensure uniform penalties across all 32 Mexican states.

At her morning press conference in the National Palace, President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that 45 percent of women in Mexico have suffered some form of sexual assault and highlighted the obstacles victims face in seeking justice. “A woman who experiences abuse on her way to work or on public transportation often doesn’t report it because it takes time, because the Public Prosecutor’s Office doesn’t necessarily accept her report, or because she lacks evidence, relying only on her word,” the president said.

Sheinbaum explained that the new plan will streamline reporting procedures, strengthen the justice system, and standardize the legal definition of sexual abuse nationwide. She reminded the public that the national hotline 079, option 1, is available for reporting harassment or attacks and for helping victims.

Referring to her own criminal complaint against a man who publicly assaulted her, Sheinbaum said the Mexico City prosecutor’s office will soon notify her about the procedure to ratify it.

During the presentation, Women’s Secretariat head Citlalli Hernández noted that the definition of sexual abuse varies widely across Mexico. Nineteen states apply broad criteria and aggravating factors in prosecutions, nine have weak legal frameworks, and four have yet to clearly define the offense.

Hernández announced that a meeting will be held on November 13 with presidents of the Gender Commissions of state congresses to advance the process of standardization. She also said a national awareness campaign will be launched on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The Comprehensive Plan includes seven key actions: standardizing sexual abuse as a serious offense, creating a legislative agenda in collaboration with Congress, promoting reporting campaigns, strengthening access to justice, training judicial and ministerial personnel, encouraging cultural change, and presenting progress reports in the context of November 25.

As part of the immediate measures, the federal government will work with state prosecutors and the National Conference of Attorneys General to expedite reporting and improve victim services with a gender perspective. Public transportation drivers and staff will receive training on preventing and addressing harassment and sexual abuse.

Hernández added that 25 million copies of the Women’s Rights Booklet have been distributed nationwide and more than 600 municipal assemblies have been held to address the issue.