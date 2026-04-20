Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Profeco Issues Sanctions: “Do Not Fill Up Here” Posted at Stations Charging More Than 24 Pesos

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
April 20, 2026
Two men on a ladder hang a large protest banner with a bold red X, calling out high prices; government logos shown at the bottom. Two men on a ladder hang a large protest banner with a bold red X, calling out high prices; government logos shown at the bottom.

Profeco has intensified inspections at gas stations nationwide, placing warning seals on establishments charging more than 24 pesos per liter for fuel, the price cap imposed by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency said it increased monitoring efforts after detecting irregular pricing practices at several service stations across the country.

During one recent inspection day, Profeco officials posted banners reading “Do not fill up here” at 10 of the 15 gas stations reviewed because gasoline prices exceeded 24 pesos per liter. Authorities said those prices were outside what they consider reasonable market margins.

The operation, led by federal inspectors, followed many consumer complaints sent through the “Liter by Liter” mobile app. According to officials, some sanctioned stations were not only charging elevated prices, but also showed inconsistencies for amount of fuel dispensed.

Profeco said the measures are intended to give consumers clear information about businesses taking advantage of fluctuations in international oil prices to widen profit margins.

The stations cited have been given a grace period to adjust prices in line with regional averages. Those that do not comply could face substantial fines or possible closure.

Profeco said free competition does not justify abusive pricing and pledged to continue regular inspections in major cities to prevent unjustified increases in transportation fuel costs.

In the coming days, authorities expect inspections to expand to border regions and port cities, where logistical costs are sometimes cited as justification for higher prices.

Consumers are encouraged to avoid stations displaying warning signs and instead support businesses that comply with regulations.

While Los Cabos is not a port city, the state capital of La Paz is likely to be included in upcoming inspections. Consumers who know of a gas station charging more than 24 pesos per liter may file complaints by email at: de***************@*********ob.mx.

Related posts:

Asparagus Cultivation Generates 20,000 Jobs in Baja California Sur

Baja California Sur Ranked as the State with the Highest Economic Growth in the Country

Minimum Wage in BCS Rises, but So Do Grocery and Fuel Costs

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *