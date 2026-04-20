Profeco Issues Sanctions: “Do Not Fill Up Here” Posted at Stations Charging More Than 24 Pesos

Profeco has intensified inspections at gas stations nationwide, placing warning seals on establishments charging more than 24 pesos per liter for fuel, the price cap imposed by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency said it increased monitoring efforts after detecting irregular pricing practices at several service stations across the country.

During one recent inspection day, Profeco officials posted banners reading “Do not fill up here” at 10 of the 15 gas stations reviewed because gasoline prices exceeded 24 pesos per liter. Authorities said those prices were outside what they consider reasonable market margins.

The operation, led by federal inspectors, followed many consumer complaints sent through the “Liter by Liter” mobile app. According to officials, some sanctioned stations were not only charging elevated prices, but also showed inconsistencies for amount of fuel dispensed.

Profeco said the measures are intended to give consumers clear information about businesses taking advantage of fluctuations in international oil prices to widen profit margins.

The stations cited have been given a grace period to adjust prices in line with regional averages. Those that do not comply could face substantial fines or possible closure.

Profeco said free competition does not justify abusive pricing and pledged to continue regular inspections in major cities to prevent unjustified increases in transportation fuel costs.

In the coming days, authorities expect inspections to expand to border regions and port cities, where logistical costs are sometimes cited as justification for higher prices.

Consumers are encouraged to avoid stations displaying warning signs and instead support businesses that comply with regulations.

While Los Cabos is not a port city, the state capital of La Paz is likely to be included in upcoming inspections. Consumers who know of a gas station charging more than 24 pesos per liter may file complaints by email at: de***************@*********ob.mx.