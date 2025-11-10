Sand Surfing in La Paz

The dunes on the outskirts of La Paz, Baja California Sur, offer the perfect setting for sandboarding, often called sand surfing. A recent viral video featuring TikTok personality VadhirDerbez enjoying the sport in La Paz has sparked fresh interest in finding the best spots in the capital of Southern Baja to recreate that thrilling experience.

Known for its natural beauty and tranquility, La Paz is a destination that attracts both surf enthusiasts and nature lovers. One of the best spots for sandboarding is El Mogote, a vast sandbar located about 20 minutes from downtown. There, visitors can enjoy the excitement of sliding down golden dunes while taking in breathtaking views and sunsets.

Dunes are formed by wind-driven accumulations of marine sand. Constantly shifting, they change shape and position over time. Each dune has a gentle, convex slope on the windward side and a steeper slope on the opposite side.

No prior experience is needed to try sandboarding. After a few quick instructions, beginners can safely feel the rush of gliding across the sand. The Mogote dunes are generally medium-sized and ideal for first timers.

To reach El Mogote, drive north toward the military checkpoint just past El Comitán, then turn right.

Bring a swimsuit, after climbing, sliding, and tumbling through these soft, sandy hills, a refreshing dip in the sea is the perfect way to cool off. You might even hear the “singing dunes,” a natural phenomenon described by Marco Polo and later noted by Charles Darwin during his voyage on the Beagle. The haunting hum, produced by vibrating grains of sand during avalanches, creates a low, musical tone that scientists have replicated in laboratory conditions.

El Mogote’s sandbar forms a small natural barrier protecting La Paz Bay, with dunes reaching up to 100 feet high. A four-hour ATV and sandboarding tour typically costs about $125 per person, while sandboarding alone runs around $95. Tours usually last around three hours and are led by bilingual guides. Packages often include 4×4 transportation, equipment, fruit snacks, beer, and mineral water.