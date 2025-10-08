Hurricane Priscilla Weakens but Still Packs a Punch Near Cabo

The latest report from Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (SMN) confirms that Hurricane Priscilla has downgraded to Category 1 as of early Wednesday morning. At 5:40 a.m., the storm was located about 310 kilometers (193 miles) southwest of Cabo San Lucas and 685 kilometers (425 miles) west of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, moving northwest at 13 km/h.

Even as it weakens while entering colder waters, Priscilla is still expected to deliver a rough day across southern Baja California Sur. Heavy rains between 50 and 75 millimeters are forecast, along with frequent lightning and reduced visibility on highways and urban areas. Flash floods, mudslides, and rising water levels in rivers and streams remain a concern.

Winds between 60 and 70 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 100 km/h, and waves between 5 and 6 meters (16 to 20 feet) are also expected along the southern coast of the peninsula.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lázaro, and authorities urge everyone to stay alert and follow official advisories from Civil Protection and the Navy.

Residents are reminded to avoid driving through flooded areas, stay away from beaches, and keep monitoring official updates as the system continues to move northwest and gradually lose strength.

Stay safe and keep those umbrellas handy — it’s going to be a wet one.