Pothole Repairs Begin on Transpeninsular Highway

The Director General of Public Works and Human Settlements, Christopher Enríquez, announced that a pothole patching program has begun along the Transpeninsular Highway to improve safety and reduce risks for drivers.

The repairs started in the El Rosarito neighborhood and will continue north toward Guaymitas, extending as far as the San José del Cabo airport. Crews are working to cover all potholes along the route.

Enríquez acknowledged that recent rains have slowed progress but emphasized that work is ongoing. He urged motorists to remain patient, as the repairs may cause temporary traffic delays.

The City Council is prioritizing the most critical sections, moving from south to north. Additional patching is planned in Cabo San Lucas, particularly near Plaza Patio.

Officials said the public will be kept informed through the City Council’s official communication channels, with alerts about active work zones so drivers can plan alternative routes.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety and improve mobility across the region. The City Council of Los Cabos thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation during the project.