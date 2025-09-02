Follow the Rules and Enjoy the Malecón of La Paz

This is an icon in La Paz. Since its creation, it has been a popular spot to enjoy the view, and it has been improved over time by adding statues, a kiosk, benches, garbage containers, and, more recently, a cycle path.

To keep it beautiful, the La Paz General Directorate of Public Safety, Preventive Police, and Municipal Traffic have strengthened the Safe Malecón Operation with the goal of maintaining order, road safety, and free pedestrian traffic.

The regulations for the Malecón had not been revised since 2007, so now the new rules include: no smoking, (as it is a family coexistence place), dog owners must use a leash and clean up after their pets, and street vendors are no longer permitted to operate in the area. They have been removed from the sidewalks of the Malecón.

Bicycle riders are also not allowed to ride on the sidewalks and must use the bike paths, except for children up to 50 centimeters tall. No two- or four-wheeled vehicles, including motorized vehicles driven by adults, are permitted on the sidewalks. This rule covers skateboards, scooters, and hoverboards.

Anyone who violates these rules may face a fine of approximately $23 US.