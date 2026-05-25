Los Cabos International Airport Sees Decline in Passenger Traffic in 2026

Los Cabos International Airport reported a decline in passenger traffic during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a broader slowdown in air travel to the tourist destination.

According to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), passenger traffic fell 2.5% between January and March. The downturn became more pronounced in April, when the airport recorded an 8.1% decrease in passengers compared with the same month in 2025.

Francisco Villaseñor, director of Los Cabos International Airport, said officials had expected the destination to benefit from security issues reported in Puerto Vallarta, but the anticipated increase in visitors did not materialize.

“We are seeing a negative trend right now, and it has been complicated,” Villaseñor said. “Many destinations expected a positive rebound after what happened in Puerto Vallarta, but we did not see that reflected in Los Cabos.”

Villaseñor said the April decline is part of a broader trend affecting the tourism sector. He added that airport officials, tourism authorities, and private-sector organizations are coordinating efforts to reverse the downturn and strengthen promotion of the destination.

Representatives from the airport, tourism agencies, and the hospitality industry have begun working together on strategies aimed at attracting more visitors and reinforcing Los Cabos’ image in domestic and international markets.

Villaseñor said the airport continues collaborating with the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA), hotel operators, and tourism associations to support recovery efforts.

“We need to focus on improving visitor attraction and, above all, strengthening the image of this tourist destination,” he said.

Despite current challenges, Los Cabos officials said they remain committed to maintaining the region’s position as one of Mexico’s leading tourist destinations. However, the destination continues to face pressures related to international competition, air connectivity, and broader conditions in the global tourism market.