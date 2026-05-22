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La Paz Surpasses One Million Visitors

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
May 22, 2026
Aerial view of a turquoise coastal lagoon with white sand beaches framed by brown rocky hills and a deep blue sea in the distance. Aerial view of a turquoise coastal lagoon with white sand beaches framed by brown rocky hills and a deep blue sea in the distance.

The city has surpassed one million air passengers as of early May, continuing a steady rise in visitor numbers through 2026, according to state tourism officials.

Authorities in the state capital say efforts are underway to expand air routes connecting the coastal city with destinations across North and South America, as well as Europe. AgustínOlachea, president of the Hotel and Tourism Companies Association (Emprhotur), confirmed sustained growth in air travel to La Paz, citing figures from the first quarter of the year. Passenger numbers rose 9.4 percent in January, 4.2 percent in February and 20 percent in March compared with the same period in 2025.

Olachea said the sharp increase in March exceeded expectations and underscored the broader economic benefits for the region. “La Paz is growing in an orderly way with high-quality tourism, and we want to maintain that momentum,” he said. He added that continued planning, including new events and attractions, will be essential to sustain the upward trend.

Tourism data also point to strong performance during the Holy Week holiday period. Luz María Zepeda, director of the La Paz Tourism Trust (FITUPAZ), reported that by the end of 2025, overall arrivals at the city’s airport had increased by 10 percent.

Speaking at a strategic planning meeting, Zepeda noted that growth has been consistent since 2024, when La Paz recorded more than 1.2 million visitors. That figure rose to more than 1.3 million in 2025. On average, La Paz International Airport now handles about 110,000 passengers per month, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Economy (SETUE) and FITUPAZ.

The broader region of Baja California Sur continues to see rising visitor numbers, with growth reported across La Paz, the East Cape, Los Cabos, Cerritos and surrounding communities.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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