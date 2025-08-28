A Visual Feast of Murals and Graffiti in La Paz

La Paz is more than beaches and turquoise waters. It’s also a canvas of vibrant murals and graffiti. Across the city, walls burst with color, telling stories of daily life, legends, and the region’s deep connection to the sea and mountains.

Murals, some stretching over 30 meters, line streets and even roads leading to La Paz’s famous beaches. Public spaces throughout the city feature artwork celebrating marine biodiversity, peninsula history, and community life. Many projects are the result of collaborations among artists, civic groups, and public and private institutions, transforming ordinary streets into open-air galleries.

One standout location is Arroyo Norte Street in the Colina del Sol neighborhood, where walls display striking works, often anonymous. Among them is a mural by Later_S3T depicting a fisherman, a familiar figure in this coastal community.

The Tomate collective has left its mark on Mutualismo Street, between Lerdo de Tejada and Agustín Arriola, with murals showcasing marine life. Nearby, at the intersection of A. Mijares, Agustín Arriola, and Lerdo de Tejada, artist Eusebio 423 adds his own aquatic scenes. Another highlight is Alonso Delgadillo’s 2017 mural on Paseo Álvaro Obregón, near the SAT offices.

In the alley bordering the 8 de Octubre neighborhood and the La Paz Institute of Technology, visitors find murals by both local and national artists. The Tomate collective again stands out, with works celebrating childhood and neighborhood culture.

Community-driven projects have also flourished. At the Ramona Flores Mendoza kindergarten in the Antonio Navarro Rubio neighborhood, seven artists, including Carolina Durán (Mapashe 1312), Miguel Vaca, and Inga Turas, joined forces under the group Urbanería to paint scenes of school and community life.

The Baja California Sur Art Museum (MUABCS) adds a more formal touch with Víctor Cauduro Rojas’s mural Historical Sequence of the Baja California Peninsula. Divided into four sections, Light and Shadows, The Holy Cross, and The Bowels of the Earth, his piece blends art, science, tradition, and nature to depict the region’s evolution.

Together, these sites form a self-guided tour of La Paz’s street art scene, inviting residents and visitors alike to explore the city through its walls where culture, history, and imagination come alive.