From Sea to Stadium: Baja California Sur Paints Its Way into the Guinness World Records

Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez, and Baja California Sur Gov. Víctor Castro presided over the presentation of a Guinness World Record certificate recognizing the world’s largest interactive soccer mural at Arturo C. Nahl Stadium in La Paz.

The mural, created as part of activities surrounding the Social World Cup, spans 625.68 square meters and celebrates the identity, natural beauty, and cultural heritage of Baja California Sur while highlighting the passion for soccer shared by millions of Mexicans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Artists Ulises Martínez Hernández, Lenin Ruiz Cortés, Edelmira Rodríguez Morales, Amyra Morales, and Elti López collaborated on the project, depicting the state’s cultural, historical, and environmental diversity.

Art Meets Technology in La Paz

Beyond its artistic scale, the mural features an interactive component. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a digital platform where elements of the artwork come to life, combining art, technology, and public participation.

During the ceremony, Rodríguez said the recognition extends beyond the mural’s artistic achievement, serving as a lasting symbol of identity and community for those involved in its creation. She added that the project strengthens Mexico’s international profile by showcasing the country’s creativity, culture, and tourism offerings on a global stage.

“Baja California Sur achieved this record with dimensions twice those of the previous record, but more importantly, it leaves a legacy for history,” Rodríguez said. “A Guinness World Record not only recognizes an extraordinary work; it recognizes the people who made it possible and the sense of belonging that will endure for future generations.”

A Symbol of Identity and Community

Castro emphasized the role of art in strengthening identity, preserving collective memory, and fostering community engagement. He also highlighted the importance of honoring the histories of neighborhoods, families, and cultural traditions that shape the state.

“All of this is part of our history, and this mural will become part of it as well,” Castro said. “It has been worthwhile to continue improving our surroundings so that art can keep building identity, community, and memory for future generations.”

Ingrid Rodríguez, Guinness World Records’ representative for Latin America, said the mural demonstrates the international reach of Mexico’s tourism promotion efforts in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

“The World Cup ends on July 19, but this mural is here to stay,” she said. “It is a part of history that no one can erase.”

The mural’s central image depicts a child embracing a soccer ball, symbolizing unity, identity, and the future. From that focal point, the artwork expands into a visual narrative featuring iconic elements of Baja California Sur, including its deserts, coastline, ranching traditions, fishing communities, wildlife, and historical heritage.

The composition also incorporates references to the pre-Hispanic ball game ulama, scenes of children playing soccer, and tributes to pioneers of Mexican women’s soccer, weaving together themes of memory, community, and future generations.