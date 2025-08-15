Why Collecting Shells is a Terrible Idea 

(Based on an article in Plus One Magazine)

What seems like a harmless beach souvenir can carry serious ecological and even legal consequences.

A single seashell may be just a few centimeters long, making it easy to think taking one home is insignificant. But multiply that small act by millions of beachgoers, and the impact becomes staggering.

Nearly 8 billion people share the pastime of visiting beaches, walking the sand, swimming, and often pocketing a shell. “There are almost certainly around 10 billion visits to beaches annually worldwide,” said Michał Kowalewski, an invertebrate researcher. “If one shell is taken for every hundred visits, that’s still 10,000 tons of shells disappearing each year.”

That’s enough to fill several Olympic-sized pools, a large-scale depletion with real environmental costs. Shells aren’t just pretty, they help stabilize sandbanks, reduce erosion, and influence water acidity. Their absence can disrupt ecosystems, hinder shoreline protection, and reduce carbonate sediment production.

Shells also serve as building materials for bird nests and as shelter for marine organisms. Yet human activity continues to shrink shell supplies. Coastal development, water pollution, boat traffic, and mechanical beach cleaning all contribute to the loss.

In Mexico, removing shells may be illegal depending on local regulations. Even where it isn’t banned, experts warn the ecological damage is reason enough to leave them on the beach where they belong.