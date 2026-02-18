American Runs from Mexicali to Cabo in Support of Education

After more than 30 days on the road, American runner Scott McDonald completed a grueling 1,500-kilometer (939-mile) journey from Mexicali to Cabo San Lucas, crossing the length of the Baja California peninsula to support education in Mexico.

McDonald began in early January, alternating between running and walking as he navigated high temperatures, long stretches of open highway, and the cumulative physical and mental strain of more than a month on the road. The effort tested his endurance, but the cause behind the journey kept him moving forward.

The primary goal of the run was to raise funds to provide a school bus for students in San Felipe, a city of about 17,000 residents located on the northeastern coast of the Baja California peninsula, roughly 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of the U.S.-Mexico border, where many children must walk long distances each day to attend classes. McDonald partnered with the nonprofit organization Club Las Amigas to raise $20,000 US needed to purchase a reliable bus for students attending Escuela Técnica in the coastal community.

Along the route, McDonald passed through towns and cities across northern, central, and southern Baja California. Residents offered donations, words of encouragement, and, in some cases, joined him for portions of the run. Despite physical exhaustion, McDonald maintained his motivation as the finish line in Los Cabos drew closer.

Scott McDonald

Although he did not complete the journey within his original one-month goal, the Run Baja FKT team remained focused on finishing the route and returning to San Felipe to fulfill their commitment to local students. “I began the journey of a lifetime, one that I hoped would inspire many others as well,” McDonald said, explaining his mission to raise awareness about access to education in Baja California.

The run was GPS-tracked and shared through social media, showcasing the peninsula’s landscapes, communities, and culture while drawing attention to the fundraising effort. McDonald also worked with residents along the way to highlight the importance of education and community support.

McDonald arrived at his destination at Médano Beach in Cabo San Lucas to a warm welcome from students, teachers, parents, and supporters who gathered to cheer him on as he completed the final steps of his journey.

“If I can run across the entire peninsula, they shouldn’t have to walk to study; I want them to have a better opportunity,” McDonald said. His GoFundMe campaign has reached roughly the halfway point, with additional support still needed to reach the fundraising goal.