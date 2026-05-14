News Updated From La Paz

Whale Shark Season Ends in La Paz

La Paz concluded the 2025–2026 whale shark viewing season with 56 identified whale sharks recorded in the bay between October 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, according to Whale Shark México. Authorities reported 950 sightings during the season, including 20 newly registered juvenile whale sharks, while 11 animals remain in the bay. The city also held the “Homenaje al Tiburón Ballena 2026” on the La Paz malecón, an event organized by the municipal Tourism Department with participation from environmental organizations, academic institutions, and marine conservation groups, featuring cultural and recreational activities focused on the species.

La Paz Begins Preparations for 2026 Hurricane and Rainy Season

Municipal authorities in La Paz announced preventive preparations for the 2026 rainy and tropical cyclone season, including the setup of temporary shelters, cleaning of arroyos and drainage channels, flood risk inspections, and coordination with federal, state, and military authorities. Officials said flood-prone areas already identified include Rinconada Las Californias, Chametla, Paraíso del Sol, Fidepaz canal, Perlas del Golfo, Santa María, Puesta del Sol, Arroyo Agustín Olachea, Guadalupe Victoria, and Márquez de León. Municipal departments have started clearing waterways and inspecting wells and electrical infrastructure alongside the Federal Electricity Commission to reduce service disruptions during storms. According to forecasts from Mexico’s National Meteorological Service, between 18 and 21 systems are expected to form in the Pacific Ocean this year.

La Paz and SEP Sign Agreement for Students With Disabilities to Complete Internships

The La Paz City Council and Mexico’s Ministry of Public Education signed a collaboration agreement for students from CAM Laboral No. 13 “María Dolores Cervantes Atilano,” a special education and vocational training center, to complete workplace internships in municipal government offices. Municipal agencies, including DIF, the Municipal Women’s Institute, Inclusion Youth, Culture, and Sports departments, participated in the event, where certificates were also awarded to students who completed a pilot internship program.

La Paz Expands Youth Addiction Prevention Talks in Schools

The La Paz Youth Department reported that 672 students at three secondary-level schools participated in addiction prevention talks through the “Salud Joven” program. The initiative addresses substance use, including alcohol, tobacco, and vaping, as well as behavioral addictions linked to video games, social media, and gambling. Officials said the program will continue throughout the year in additional schools and includes discussions aimed at strengthening decision-making, stress management, and self-esteem among young people.

La Paz Participates in Mexico’s First National Emergency Drill of 2026

La Paz participated in Mexico’s first National Emergency Drill of 2026 on May 6 at 10:00 a.m., based on a simulated magnitude 8.2 earthquake scenario with an epicenter off the coast of Guerrero near Acapulco. The exercise involved evacuation procedures, emergency response coordination, and operational evaluations across municipal buildings. Civil Protection personnel coordinated with federal, state, and local authorities as part of the nationwide drill organized by Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection.

Women in Laguna Azul Receive Baking and Pastry Training

Eighteen women from the Laguna Azul neighborhood in La Paz began a 20-hour baking and pastry training course organized by the city’s General Directorate of Welfare and Economic Development in coordination with ICATEBCS, the state worker training institute. Participants received free tools and baking supplies during the course, which focuses on homemade pastry and dessert preparation as a possible source of income and self-employment.

380 Kilograms of Trash Removed During Pichilingue Beach Cleanup

A beach cleanup operation at Playa Pichilingue in La Paz collected 380 kilograms of waste with participation from 64 volunteers. Organizers reported that the waste included single-use plastics, cigarette butts, glass, cans, cardboard, clothing scraps, organic waste, and food remnants. The cleanup involved the Mexican Navy, ZOFEMAT, municipal environmental departments, environmental organizations, and local citizen groups. Authorities encouraged beachgoers to properly dispose of trash and remove waste from the beach after visits.