Federal Funding Targets Housing Needs and Rural Infrastructure in Los Cabos

The restoration of parks and sports facilities, along with housing improvements in several communities, forms part of a series of public investment initiatives underway in Los Cabos, according to the Directorate of Federal Investments and Programs.

Director Tadeo Ramírez said that over the past year, municipal efforts have focused primarily on public works, paving projects, and improvements to the drinking water system aimed at addressing water shortages across the municipality.

“We have focused on public works and paving projects. The drinking water projects were carried out using the 2025 budget,” Ramírez said. “They are already operational, although the official inaugurations are only now taking place.”

He added that the projects were designed to ease water stress in the municipality and represented an investment of approximately US$4.5 million.

Rural Communities Receive $2.5 Million Support

“This year, we are working through the FAIS (Federal Fund for Social Infrastructure) with the intention of securing a budget similar to last year’s, although the amount has not yet been confirmed,” he said.

Ramírez also highlighted the allocation of US$2.5 million in support for rural communities, benefiting more than 600 residents in the districts of Santiago, Miraflores, and Cabo San Lucas, particularly in the communities of Candelaria and Migriño.

The support includes cisterns for agricultural and livestock activities, as well as the installation of corrals for livestock producers to strengthen the region’s primary sector.

Added initiatives include photovoltaic systems in areas without electricity access, housing improvement programs, and the restoration of parks and sports facilities as part of broader community development efforts across the municipality.