Cabo Trek Offers Marine Science Summer Camps for Kids in Cabo San Lucas

Adventure and education will come together again this summer at Cabo Trek’s annual marine science camp in Cabo San Lucas, offering two separate five-day programs designed to connect children and teenagers with the ocean based on their experience level.

Operating from Cabo Trek’s main office at the Tesoro Hotel near the marina, the camps run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily and are fully guided by certified PADI professionals and university-trained marine biologists.

Scholarship Program and Community Partnership

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with the ‘Dar Para Recibir’ community center,” said Cabo Trek owner Phillipp Moser. “Through this collaboration, we have created a robust scholarship program to ensure that no child misses out on this experience. We welcome donations from businesses and individuals who wish to help fulfill the dreams of the children at ‘Dar Para Recibir.’ In addition, Cabo Trek will provide an extra scholarship at no cost for every spot funded by our sponsors.”

New Programs and Experiences for Summer 2024

This year, Cabo Trek will continue its traditional five-day Summer Camp programs while introducing two new experiences.

The Advanced Summer Camp was created for children who attended the camp last year or who already have equivalent snorkeling skills and want to immerse themselves in the world of freediving. The program is designed to introduce participants to new challenges while encouraging environmental awareness and ocean conservation.

Another new addition is the Mermaid Experience, a one-day workshop designed for young girls who dream of becoming mermaids. Participants will learn mermaid swimming techniques while building confidence and grace in the water.

“A parent’s peace of mind is our priority,” Moser said. “All our activities are fully supervised by PADI-certified guides and marine biologists, guaranteeing a safe and educational environment. This year, we also have the valuable participation of volunteers and university students who are passionate about environmental protection and children’s recreation.”

Camp Details, Pricing and Registration

In the Basic Summer Camp, children will learn fundamental snorkeling techniques, water safety rules and basic first aid. Through games and group activities, participants will explore local marine life while strengthening values such as discipline and teamwork. The program is designed for boys and girls ages 7 to 12 seeking their first underwater experience.

The Basic Summer Camp costs 4,990 pesos per child ($288 USD). The Advanced Summer Camp is priced at 6,990 pesos per child ($443 USD), while the Mermaid Experience costs 1,990 pesos per participant ($114 USD).

Basic Summer Camp sessions begin June 29, July 6, July 20, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. Advanced Summer Camp sessions begin July 13, Aug. 3 and Aug. 24. The Mermaid Experience will take place every Saturday in July and August.

The camps include professional-grade snorkel equipment, including masks, snorkels and fins, as well as daily boat excursions into the Cabo San Lucas Marine Park. Participants will also receive classroom and digital learning materials, healthy snacks and a certificate of participation.

Parents who mention the Gringo Gazette when registering their children will receive a special discount.

For more information, contact Cabo Trek at +52 (624) 174-3160 or email in**@******ek.com