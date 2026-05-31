FITURCA Strengthens Los Cabos-Germany Tourism Ties at IMEX Frankfurt

The Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA) participated in IMEX Frankfurt, held May 19–21 in Germany, alongside a delegation of 12 tourism industry partners, including destination management companies (DMCs), hotels, experience providers and hospitality representatives.

The Los Cabos delegation included the DMCs Connect, In Cabo, Native Trails and Destination México; the hotels Fiesta Americana, Viceroy, Hyatt Ziva, Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and Krystal Grand; experience companies Cactus and The Main Event; and the Los Cabos Hotel Association.

Record Business Development at Frankfurt Trade Show

During the trade show, the delegation conducted 260 business meetings and delivered 11 group presentations, reaching more than 450 international event planners. The effort generated 130 requests for proposals (RFPs) and new business leads for Los Cabos.

Among the strategic partnerships highlighted at the event was FITURCA’s collaboration with Condor Airlines. The airline hosted an activation at the Los Cabos booth featuring a business-class cabin display promoting the direct Frankfurt–Los Cabos (FRA–SJD) route.

Los Cabos also took part as a key partner in the inaugural Maritz Global DMO Exchange, where industry leaders discussed trends and best practices aimed at strengthening the meetings and events sector in Baja California Sur.

Institutional Role and Strategic Focus

As part of its institutional presence, Los Cabos took part in the Gaining Edge Think Tank during IMEX Frankfurt and attended the IMEX Gala as an invited destination.

“Los Cabos’ participation at IMEX Frankfurt is part of a strategy focused on expanding the destination’s presence in international markets, particularly in Europe,” said Rodrigo Esponda, general director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust. “Initiatives such as promoting the Los Cabos-Frankfurt air route and strengthening partnerships with industry stakeholders help improve connectivity and attract more events to the destination.”

FITURCA also attended educational sessions organized by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), reinforcing its position in the global meetings and conventions market. The sessions provided opportunities for networking, exchanging best practices and staying informed about trends shaping the future of the travel industry.

In sustainability efforts, the Los Cabos booth received the Better Stands Bronze distinction, recognizing the use of reusable structures and operational efficiency in exhibition design.

FITURCA’s participation focused on strengthening tourism promotion for Los Cabos and reinforcing air connectivity between San José del Cabo and Frankfurt, Germany.