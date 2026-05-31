UABCS Professor Wins Award in National Rural Aquaculture Competition

Dr. Andrés Granados, a professor and researcher in the Department of Fisheries Engineering at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), earned second place in the Rural Aquaculture category of the Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Awards presented by the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (CONAPESCA).

The award recognizes his work supporting small and micro aquaculture farms dedicated to oyster production in rural areas of Baja California Sur. His efforts have contributed to strengthening community aquaculture and supporting families who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.

UABCS Oyster Seed Distribution Project

Since 2022, a UABCS team led by Granados and based at the Aquaculture Laboratory in the university’s Pichilingue Unit has distributed millions of Japanese oyster seeds through the project.

The Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Awards, organized annually by CONAPESCA, recognize individuals and groups that promote best practices, innovation and projects with a positive social, economic and environmental impact.

The competition includes five categories: Rural Aquaculture, Commercial Aquaculture, Small-Scale Commercial Fishing, Large-Scale Commercial Fishing, and Fisheries or Aquaculture Research.

Quality Standards and Student Training

According to UABCS, the juvenile oysters are produced under strict aquaculture health standards and specialized technical processes designed to ensure product quality while promoting the productivity and sustainability of participating farms.

University officials also highlighted the project’s educational value, noting that students actively participate in technical and operational activities, helping strengthen their professional training and hands-on experience.