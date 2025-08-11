Todos Santos and Loreto: Wellness Havens on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Baja California Sur’s coastal gems, Todos Santos and Loreto, are set to host two major wellness events this fall: the Todos Santos Wellness Fest and the Loreto Live Well Experience.

Backed by the State Tourism Trust, the Baja California Sur Tourism Secretariat, Sabino Producciones, and the Mexican Institute of Yoga, both gatherings aim to position the state as a hub for healthy, conscious living. Programs will blend yoga, meditation, live music, and culinary experiences in scenic, natural settings.

The Todos Santos Wellness Fest welcomes yoga enthusiasts of all levels, offering styles from Rocket Yoga and Kundalini to Tribal Dance and Shift. Headliners include David Kyle, DJ Taz Rashid, Robert Sturman, Amayama, Angie Flores Saiffe, Ana Paula Domínguez, Ana Ponzo, Annie Parr, Beni Falcón, and Lady Gang. With its beaches and artistic vibe, Todos Santos will serve as a backdrop for mind-body reconnection.

From Nov. 7 – 9, 2025, Loreto will stage the Loreto Live Well Experience, a holistic retreat expecting 200 participants. Sessions will focus on longevity, mindfulness, restorative yoga, and family-friendly practices. Concerts, guided meditations, and outdoor activities will take advantage of Loreto’s mountains and pristine coastline.

Featured guests include Matt Pesendian, Ceci de los Ríos, Ana Paula Domínguez, Beni Falcón, Citlali Chalvignac, Jimena Patiño, Luis de la Rosa, Lady Gang, and Elis Regina.

All-inclusive packages are available for both events, covering flights from multiple Mexican cities, transfers, lodging, and festival access.

More details are available at tswellnessfest.mx and loretolivewell.com.