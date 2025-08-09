Vandalized El Corsario Beach Mural Restored by Original Artist

A popular mural at El Corsario Beach, also known as La Empacadora or Coral Negro, has been restored by its original artist after it was defaced by graffiti.

Painted on the crumbling wall of a former cannery, the artwork showcases the rich biodiversity of marine life in the region and serves as a visual highlight for tourists visiting Los Cabos. The site is a frequent photo stop for visitors drawn to its vibrant coastal backdrop.

The mural was damaged when a tourist from mainland Mexico tagged it with his signature to take a selfie, which he later posted on social media.

mural before

Belén Valencia, an environmentalist and member of the Los Cabos Whale Festival organizing committee, confirmed that artist Kasia Suro returned to restore the mural to its original state.

“This is a reminder of the need to respect the places we visit,” Valencia said.

Authorities and environmental groups are urging the public to preserve natural and cultural spaces, warning that graffiti will not be tolerated.

The local police department stated that individuals caught vandalizing property will face arrest. Minors will be referred to the Civic Court, with fines charged to their parents. Adults will be turned over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

You have been warned!