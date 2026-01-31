Why Melanoma is considered “Quietly Deadly” 

Living in sun-drenched places like Cabo San Lucas or San José del Cabo is part of what makes life here so extraordinary. Blue skies, outdoor living, beach days, and year-round sunshine are a gift but they also come with a very real and often underestimated health risk: skin cancer, particularly melanoma.

Melanoma is one of the most aggressive forms of skin cancer, yet it is also one of the most preventable and treatable if it’s detected early. When discovered in its earliest stage, melanoma has a five-year survival rate of approximately 99%. In many cases, treatment is as simple as a surgical excision, with no need for chemotherapy, radiation, or long-term intervention.

The problem is that melanoma often goes undetected, especially in sunny climates where sun exposure is cumulative and intense. Unlike a sudden rash or visible wound, melanoma frequently develops beneath the surface of a mole you may have had for years. It doesn’t always look dramatic. It may not hurt or itch so you don’t notice it. And because it changes slowly, it’s easy to overlook until it’s too late.

Once melanoma metastasizes, the story changes dramatically. Advanced melanoma commonly spreads to the brain, lungs, liver, and bones, and at that point, the five-year survival rate drops to less than 10%. Even with modern immunotherapies, metastatic melanoma remains extremely difficult to control. What was once a highly curable condition becomes a life-threatening disease with limited treatment options.

This is why regular professional skin checks are absolutely essential for anyone living in high-UV regions like Baja California Sur. Sun exposure near the equator is stronger, more direct, and more damaging to DNA over time, even for people who “don’t burn” or have lived in sunny climates their entire lives. Prior sun damage accumulates silently, often surfacing decades later.

Early detection saves lives statistically. A trained clinician can identify subtle changes in color, symmetry, borders, or depth that are invisible to the untrained eye. Dermoscopic exams can detect melanoma before it breaks through the skin’s surface, when treatment is simplest and outcomes are overwhelmingly positive.

If you live in Cabo, your lifestyle demands vigilance. Enjoy the sun, but respect it. A routine skin exam could quite literally be the difference between a simple outpatient procedure and a diagnosis that changes everything. Early detection isn’t fear-based medicine but I postulate that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure in the case of skin cancer.

