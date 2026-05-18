Fonatur Highway Overpass Turnaround Nears Completion

The Fonatur roundabout connecting Cabo San Lucas and the San José del Cabo overpass is nearly complete and will feature synchronized traffic lights designed to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion once construction is finished.

Roberto Flores, Director General of Urban Development, said the project is currently 98% complete. He explained that the traffic signals will operate continuously due to heavy pedestrian activity in the area.

Flores said the project is being coordinated with technical committees from IMPLAN, the Municipal Planning Institute, to synchronize traffic lights at key intersections along the Transpeninsular Highway.

The synchronized system will include the Fonatur roundabout, the Walmart area, Manuel Doblado Street and the section known as “La Y,” with the goal of maintaining a steady traffic flow and reducing wait times for motorists.

“These traffic lights are the responsibility of the city through the Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Transit,” Flores said. “They are necessary because there is pedestrian traffic in the area, and they will operate permanently. We are working with IMPLAN to synchronize all the points leading to San José del Cabo.”

The project is expected to be fully completed by mid-May, with only minor finishing work remaining.