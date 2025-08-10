Federal Health Program Reveals Alarming Student Health Trends

Launched on March 12, the federal government’s Live Healthy, Live Happy initiative has reached nearly four million students across 27,000 public schools.

Since the program began, 738 health brigades, comprising 7,740 members, have conducted weight and height assessments, health screenings, and nutrition evaluations. As part of the strategy, the sale of junk food on school grounds has been suspended, and school cooperatives have been trained to offer healthier food options.

According to the Secretary of Health, school surveys show a positive reception to these dietary changes within the educational community.

The data also highlights serious health concerns. Nearly 2 million students, 1,986,117 in total, were referred to medical units for being overweight. Of these, 1,063,738 were boys and 922,379 girls. The highest rates of childhood obesity were observed among fourth and fifth-grade students, particularly in Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatán.

Dental screenings revealed that 55% of students had cavities. A total of 2,433,578 students, 1,226,271 boys and 1,207,307 girls, were referred for dental care. High rates of cavities were reported across all elementary grades, with the most affected states being Guerrero, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Campeche, and Hidalgo.

Eye exams found that 35% of students tested outside the normal range and were referred to specialists. Vision problems were most prevalent in Veracruz, Durango, Yucatán, Tlaxcala, Aguascalientes, and Mexico City.