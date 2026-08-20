Boat Runs Aground on El Médano Beach in Cabo San Lucas

A boat ran aground Monday morning on El Médano beach in Cabo San Lucas due to weather conditions, prompting a coordinated cleanup response from municipal and maritime authorities.

The incident occurred on August 17 along the shoreline of El Médano beach, one of Cabo’s busiest and most popular swimming beaches. The affected section has been cordoned off as a precaution while crews work to remove debris and restore access.

What Happened

Alberto Rentería Santana, secretary general of the Los Cabos municipality, reported that officials from the municipality worked alongside personnel from the Capitanía de Puerto to inspect the site and coordinate cleanup operations.

ZOFEMAT Los Cabos, the federal zone management agency, has cordoned off the immediate area and is overseeing debris removal. The effort includes cleanup crews working to clear residue and ensure the beach meets safety standards before reopening the affected zone.

What Beachgoers Should Know

Most of El Médano beach remains open and accessible to swimmers and visitors. Authorities are gradually restoring access to cordoned sections as cleanup progresses and conditions improve.

El Médano holds Blue Flag certification, an international environmental and safety standard for beaches. Officials emphasized the priority of protecting both the beach environment and the safety of residents and tourists.

The coordinated response involved Lieutenant Mauricio Cruz Riandi, deputy director of Maritime and Port Inspection and Protection; Héctor Agúndez Cota, head of ZOFEMAT Los Cabos; Francisco Cota Márquez, municipal director of Civil Protection and Risk Management; and Antonio Avilés Pandor, municipal director of Government.

What’s Next

Cleanup efforts are ongoing, with authorities working to fully restore beach access in the coming days. Visitors planning to visit El Médano beach should expect to see cordoned zones near the grounding site but can otherwise enjoy the beach as normal.

The municipality reaffirmed its commitment to coordinating with maritime authorities to protect the coastal environment and maintain safety standards at Los Cabos beaches.