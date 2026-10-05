US Man Burned in La Paz Explosion Suspected to Be Gas Leak

A 60-year-old man from the United States suffered first- and second-degree burns over much of his body after an explosion tore through a downtown La Paz apartment on the morning of October 2, according to local reporting. The blast happened near the intersection of Aquiles Serdán and Melchor Ocampo streets, just steps from the Estrellita de La Paz daycare center.

Emergency crews from the Heroico Cuerpo de Bomberos Municipal (the city fire department) responded alongside State Public Security officers and paramedics. Given the severity of the burns, which covered roughly 60 percent of his body, medics transported the man to Hospital Juan María de Salvatierra for specialized treatment. As of this writing, his condition has not been made public.

What Caused the Blast

Investigators on the scene told reporters the explosion appears consistent with a gas leak, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause. Fire crews searched the building afterward to rule out further hazards, and no structural damage or injuries were reported in neighboring units. The case remains under investigation as authorities work to determine what triggered the leak and why it ignited.

Why It Matters for Renters and Owners

Most homes and apartments in Baja California Sur run on LP (liquid propane) gas delivered by truck and stored in tanks, rather than piped natural gas. That system works well, but tanks, regulators and hoses need regular inspection, especially in older downtown buildings where fixtures may not have been updated in years. Leaks are often detectable by smell before they become dangerous, and a hissing sound near a tank or stove connection is a signal to shut off the valve and ventilate immediately rather than wait.

Residents can typically contact their gas supplier in La Paz and Los Cabos to request a leak inspection, and tenants in older units can ask landlords when a tank or line was last serviced. As cities like La Paz continue adding newer housing stock — including a mega housing project planned with more than 300 apartments — plenty of residents still live in decades-old downtown buildings where gas infrastructure may have gone years without inspection.

What Happens Next

Authorities have not released the victim’s name or further details on his condition. Fire department officials say they will continue reviewing the property to confirm whether a gas leak was the cause and whether any code violations contributed to the explosion. Readers who notice a gas smell in their own building, especially in older centro-area apartments, are advised to open windows, avoid lighting anything, and call their gas provider or local fire department before re-entering.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by Metropoli MX. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.