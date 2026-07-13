Mega Housing Project Would Add More Than 300 Apartments in La Paz

Reports circulating on social media about a proposed residential development in La Paz have sparked concern among residents and environmental organizations. According to unofficial information, the project would consist of more than 300 apartments in 10 buildings of up to seven stories on a 2.7-acre site near the Palmira Estuary.

The proposed development is reportedly next to the El Mogote Ensenada de La Paz Wetlands, a Ramsar site recognized as a wetland of international importance. The area provides habitat for many bird species, mangrove ecosystems, and whale sharks, making it one of the region’s most environmentally sensitive coastal zones.

Residents and environmental advocates have raised concerns about the potential impact of another high-density housing project on the area’s fragile ecosystem and public infrastructure. Among the issues cited are water availability, sewage system capacity, traffic, and the long-term conservation of protected wetlands.

Balaena Costa Project Resumes After Federal Shutdown

The concerns come as another nearby development, Balaena Costa Apartments, has remained the subject of environmental controversy. Despite the earlier federal shutdown, Balaena Costa Apartments has resumed construction. SEMARNAT has since authorized the project to continue, with state authorities saying that it now complies with applicable environmental and forestry regulations and that no active legal violations have been identified.

The seven-story luxury condominium project was proposed within the ecologically sensitive Humedales El Mogote-Ensenada de La Paz Ramsar site. In July 2025, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) ordered the project’s total and definitive closure after deciding that construction was proceeding without the required Environmental Impact Authorization from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT). Authorities also cited damage to a protected coastal ecosystem.

Environmental organizations, including Las Guardianas de los Manglares and the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (CEMDA), have repeatedly criticized developments in the area, alleging that construction has destroyed native sand dunes, altered natural water flows, and threatened ongoing mangrove restoration efforts.

Ramsar Site Faces Mounting Development Pressure

In addition to its Ramsar designation, the wetlands are recognized as an Area of Importance for Bird Conservation (AICA), making proposals for large-scale residential construction especially controversial.

Meanwhile, the developer continues to market and sell units, offering pre-sale financing for its remaining ocean-view units.

The project’s return has renewed public debate over rapid urban growth in La Paz and the effectiveness of environmental oversight. Activists and residents continue to oppose new large-scale developments, including the proposed 300-apartment complex near the Palmira Estuary, arguing that more construction within or adjacent to the Humedales El Mogote-Ensenada de La Paz Ramsar site could place further pressure on one of the region’s most valuable natural ecosystems.

As of publication, detailed official plans and permits for the proposed 300-unit development have not been publicly confirmed by authorities.