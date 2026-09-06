UABCS Enrolls 133 International Students—Half from the U.S.

The Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur (UABCS) enrolled 133 international students in 2026, marking a 46 percent increase over its 2021 foreign enrollment. More than half—51 percent—come from the United States, according to university officials.

Rector Dante Salgado González shared the figures during a state government press briefing Wednesday. The data reflects a steady broadening of the university’s international reach beyond tourism and investment into academic and cultural exchange.

The current cohort includes students from more than 20 countries. Americans lead with 68 enrolled, followed by Spain (13), Colombia (10) and Cuba (10). The university also hosts students from Ecuador, France, Italy, Canada, Chile, China, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, England and Japan.

What Changed Since 2021

In 2021, UABCS enrolled 91 foreign students. Five years later, that number has grown to 133. The United States supplied 45 students in 2021 and now sends 68—a gain of 23 students and the largest absolute increase.

Colombia showed significant growth, rising from 3 to 10 students over the same period. Cuba increased from 6 to 10. Spain held steady, inching from 12 to 13. Several countries that barely registered in 2021—including South Korea, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Japan—now contribute to the international enrollment mix.

Where Foreign Students Fit In

The 133 international students represent a small but visible share of UABCS’s total enrollment, which includes 9,845 Mexican nationals. For La Paz, the growing international presence adds another dimension to the city’s expanding expat and foreign-resident profile, particularly as more Americans look south for educational opportunities that pair affordability with proximity to home.

UABCS has developed academic programs that appeal to foreign students interested in marine biology, environmental studies and regional culture. Its location in La Paz, a university city with a large academic community, puts international students in direct contact with research initiatives and community events throughout Baja California Sur.

What It Means for La Paz

The university’s growing international enrollment reflects broader demographic trends in Baja Sur. Foreign investment, part-time residency and now academic migration are all rising. For English-speaking residents, the influx of American university students contributes to a younger, bilingual layer in the city’s social and cultural life.

UABCS officials have not disclosed which programs attract the most international applicants, but marine sciences, tourism management and environmental studies are traditionally strong draws in a state known for its coastal ecology and outdoor economy.

With enrollment figures continuing to climb, the university appears positioned to further expand its role as a regional academic hub for students from across the Americas and beyond.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by BCS Noticias. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette South for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.