A Taste of San José del Cabo Returns Nov. 11

San José del Cabo’s culinary community is coming together for a fundraising event that combines local flavors, friendly competition and support for one of the area’s most important social services.

A Taste of San José del Cabo returns Tuesday, Nov. 11 at Don Sanchez Restaurant. The event raises funds for Refugio Voz Que Clama, a local shelter serving vulnerable members of the community.

Eight restaurants will participate in the evening, each presenting a dish for attendees to sample and judge. Chef Edgar Román of Don Sanchez Restaurant is hosting the event, which will feature both a People’s Choice award and a Celebrity Chef’s Choice award selected by special guest judge Susie Jimenez.

Which Restaurants Are Competing

The lineup includes Don Sanchez Los Cabos, Mestizal, SAGE baja, LÍMO Heritage Kitchen by Suelo Sur, AGAVE Kitchen, Penca Cocina de Brasa, Los Tacos Locos and Beer, and Come a Casa.

Guests sample all eight dishes throughout the evening before casting their vote. Two trophies will be awarded at the end of the night.

What Else Is Planned

Beyond the chef competition, organizers are planning live and silent auctions featuring fishing trips, sunset cruises, golf packages, dining experiences, gym and Pilates memberships, spa treatments and gift certificates from local businesses.

One major auction item: entry into the 2027 Bisbee’s Black & Blue Tournament, one of the world’s richest sportfishing competitions.

Raffles will also run throughout the evening, and a local photographer will capture the event.

Why It Matters

The event directly benefits Refugio Voz Que Clama, which provides emergency shelter and support services. San José del Cabo has seen growing demand for social services in recent years, and community fundraisers like this help local organizations continue their work without relying solely on government support.

Organizers are still accepting donations of auction items and event sponsorships. Businesses that contribute will receive promotional recognition before and during the event.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite. The evening begins at Don Sanchez Restaurant in downtown San José del Cabo on Nov. 11, 2026.

The event gives residents and visitors a chance to experience some of the best kitchens in San José del Cabo while supporting an organization that serves families and individuals in crisis.