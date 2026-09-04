La Paz Acting Mayor Ranks 7th in National Poll

La Paz’s acting mayor, Amor Fenech Montaño, placed seventh in a national approval ranking of Morena party mayors for August 2026, according to polling firm Consulta Mitofsky. Her score of 56.9 points puts her in the upper tier of municipal executives tracked in the monthly survey.

The ranking, which measures citizen perception of municipal performance, places Fenech Montaño ahead of mayors from larger and more visible cities including Tepic, Oaxaca and Puebla. She trails only officials from major tourist and border cities: Benito Juárez (Cancún), Nuevo Laredo, Playa del Carmen and Ciudad Juárez hold the top four spots.

What the Numbers Show

Mitofsky’s evaluation covers Morena mayors across Mexico and reflects how residents view their local government’s performance. At 56.9, Fenech Montaño’s rating is roughly in the middle of the 10-mayor list but still places her comfortably in positive territory — the poll does not publish a full universe of scores, so whether this represents above-average performance nationally is not clear from the data released.

The top-rated mayor, Landy Canché of Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo, scored 64.6. Carmen Lilia Canturosas of Nuevo Laredo came in second with 63.8, followed by Estefanía Mercado of Playa del Carmen at 62.1 and Héctor Ortiz Orpinel of Ciudad Juárez with 61.0.

Fenech Montaño ranked ahead of Isaac Montoya (Naucalpan), José Chedraui (Puebla), and several smaller-city mayors including those from Tequisquiapan, Atlixco, Tláhuac, Tecomán and Oaxaca.

Context for La Paz Governance

Fenech Montaño has been serving as acting mayor while handling a range of municipal challenges, including ongoing efforts to expand water infrastructure and improve public services. Her administration has also worked to raise the city’s profile with projects like pedestrian zones downtown and facility upgrades across the municipality.

For expats and foreign residents, a mayor’s approval rating can signal whether municipal services — trash collection, street maintenance, public safety, permitting — are likely to stay consistent or improve. It also reflects whether the administration is seen as responsive, which matters when dealing with property issues, business licenses or neighborhood concerns.

La Paz has been under steady growth pressure from both Mexican nationals and foreign buyers, and maintaining functional city services while managing that growth is one of the key tests any municipal government faces. A mid-ranking score in a national poll does not tell the whole story, but it suggests residents see the administration as at least holding its own.

The municipal government’s announcement emphasized the ranking as validation of its work on public services and quality-of-life initiatives. Whether the numbers improve, hold or decline in coming months will depend on how well those promises translate into visible results on the street.