Aeroméxico Adds Third Daily Flight Between La Paz and CDMX

Starting October 25, Aeroméxico will increase service between La Paz and Mexico City, offering travelers more flight options and easier connections through the capital. The airline will operate three daily frequencies each way, expanding access for residents, snowbirds and visitors planning trips to Baja California Sur.

Maribel Collins, Baja California Sur’s Secretary of Tourism and Economy (SETUE), announced the schedule expansion, which comes as La Paz airport adds international routes and sees growing passenger traffic.

What the New Schedule Looks Like

Two of the three daily flights will operate seven days a week. The third flight will run five days per week during most of the season. During the high season — December 17, 2026 through January 3, 2027 — all three flights will operate daily to handle increased holiday demand.

Mexico City to La Paz flights:

AM 362: Departs 8:15 a.m., arrives 9:49 a.m. (daily)

AM 364: Departs 12:30 p.m., arrives 2:03 p.m. (five days per week)

AM 366: Departs 4:15 p.m., arrives 5:48 p.m. (daily)

La Paz to Mexico City flights:

AM 363: Departs 10:38 a.m., arrives 1:55 p.m. (daily)

AM 365: Departs 2:58 p.m., arrives 6:15 p.m. (five days per week)

AM 367: Departs 7:22 p.m., arrives 10:50 p.m. (daily)

All times are local. Travelers should confirm schedules directly with Aeroméxico when booking.

Why It Matters for Residents and Visitors

For foreign residents and seasonal visitors, the expanded schedule means easier connections through Mexico City to the United States, Canada and other international destinations. The additional midday flight gives travelers more flexibility when coordinating same-day connections.

Business travelers and locals making medical or family trips to the mainland also benefit from increased seat availability, especially during peak travel weeks when flights often sell out.

Collins noted the expansion reflects growing demand. In July, La Paz airport saw an 11 percent increase in passenger traffic compared to the same month in 2025.

What to Know Before You Book

The new flights are already available for booking through Aeroméxico’s website and travel agencies. Travelers planning trips during the December–January high season should book early, as all three flights will operate daily during that window and demand historically runs high.

Flights to and from Mexico City typically offer the most connection options for international travelers, making La Paz a practical hub for residents who split time between Baja Sur and North America.

Collins credited coordination between Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), Aeroméxico, the La Paz Tourism Trust and the state government for expanding air service to the capital. The additional frequencies are expected to support tourism and related services across the region.