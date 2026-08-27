Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible Across Baja Sur Tonight

Baja California Sur residents and visitors have a front-row seat tonight for a partial lunar eclipse visible across the entire state. The celestial event reaches its peak around 9:12 p.m. Cabo time, offering an easy viewing opportunity for anyone with a clear view of the sky.

Unlike solar eclipses, which require protective eyewear, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye. Binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience but aren’t necessary to enjoy the show.

When and Where to Watch

The eclipse begins its penumbral phase at 6:23 p.m., though the visual changes won’t become obvious until around 7:33 p.m., when the partial phase starts and Earth’s shadow begins to cover part of the Moon’s surface. According to national reports, the maximum coverage occurs near 9:12 p.m. local time, when the largest portion of the Moon sits within Earth’s shadow.

The partial phase ends around 10:52 p.m., while the penumbral stage continues until just after midnight. Observers who want to catch the full progression should plan to watch from early evening through late night.

Baja California Sur’s relatively low light pollution makes it an ideal location for sky-watching events. The state recently identified 40 dark sky astronomical sanctuaries, reinforcing its reputation as one of Mexico’s best regions for stargazing.

What Residents Should Know

Weather conditions will determine visibility across the region. Clear skies are forecast for most of Los Cabos and the East Cape, though coastal fog or clouds could affect viewing in some areas. La Paz and Todos Santos should also see favorable conditions.

No permits, reservations or special preparations are required. Simply step outside after sunset, face east, and look up. Beaches, rooftops, desert areas and any spot away from direct artificial lighting offer the best views.

For those interested in celestial events, this eclipse follows earlier opportunities this year, including a planetary alignment visible from Baja’s night sky.

Why It Happens

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. Tonight’s event is partial, meaning only a portion of the Moon enters Earth’s darkest shadow, known as the umbra. The result is a dramatic visual effect as part of the Moon appears to darken or take on a reddish tint.

The phenomenon is visible across Mexico and much of the Western Hemisphere. Timing varies slightly by time zone, but the maximum phase occurs simultaneously for all observers.

Residents planning to watch should bring a blanket or chair, dress for cooler evening temperatures, and allow their eyes a few minutes to adjust to the darkness. The eclipse unfolds slowly, so there’s no need to rush—just settle in and enjoy one of nature’s most accessible sky shows.