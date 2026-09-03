“Sintonía”: How an Indie Documentary About BCS Is Finding Its Own Harmony in Europe

Have you ever started a project with a set of parameters and intention, only for it to completely metamorphose into something beyond your wildest conception? As a destination, Baja California Sur is experiencing a European renaissance. Through the work and collaborations of tourism agencies such as FITURCA, BCS has been promoting itself in Europe. This has led to alliances such as Condor Airlines, which has operated direct flights between Frankfurt and Los Cabos since 2024, one of the area’s two direct European flights.

Strategies on what, how, and when to advertise to the European market are generally discussed, approved, and planned in advance by the local leaders and experts from the tourism industry annually. Yet, an independent documentary originating far removed from the tourism world about BCS is organically resonating in Europe.

On August 13, 2026, Galerie Greulich in Frankfurt, Germany, premiered Sintonía, an 18-minute documentary about three German artists during an art residency in BCS. The viewing left the audience in silent awe of appreciation, followed by a long clapping ovation. Artist and executive producer François Paris and cinematographer and director Hugo Alvarez started this project with a simple belief: “one can’t remain unchanged or the same after experiencing BCS.” For them, the documentary was a tool to explore the depth of this statement.

Initially, Sintonía was conceptualised to follow the journey of these three artists visiting BCS for the first time, each coming from a different background and walk of life. They were interviewed at the beginning and at the end of their trip to capture any personal realisations and changes during their residency, if any.

Artist residency programs are not new to the region. In 2013, El Ganzo Hotel in San José del Cabo started its first residency program and has continued ever since. In this concept, artists operate on a non-transactional barter exchange. The program provides creators with travel, accommodations, studio space, and absolute creative freedom. In return, artists leave behind permanent or evolving installations, live performances, or community impact projects directly tied to the hotel and surrounding region.

Following a similar framework, François, who also co-founded the El Ganzo Centro Comunitario, partnered with Hugo to create the exchange program featured in Sintonía. The collaboration began last year between Minch, where François is the director and curator, Galerie Greulich, and Atambo Tour.

To François, documenting the evolution of the artists during their residency is an added layer of authenticity aligned with the original vision and intention of this program. His two decades of experience living, creating, and mentoring in San José del Cabo have borne witness to one simple fact: experiencing BCS changes you. Sintonía, to François, is a way to prove this simple fact.

Instead of creating a movie pitch deck and relying on funding, François treated the documentary as he would any of his other art projects. He took the initiative and co-created the film with cinematographer and director Hugo Alvarez using their personal resources. Equipped with a powerful trailer and a finished documentary, they garnered both success and momentum.

Sintonía is a Spanish word that translates primarily to harmony, tuning, or a theme song, depending on the context. The word originated from Ancient Greek suntonía, a combination of syn (together) and tonos (tension), and over centuries evolved from the idea of stretching or tension toward the musical concept of tuning and harmony. Its modern figurative use can describe a deep emotional alignment or being “on the same wavelength” between individuals.

In alignment and resonance with its meaning, Sintonía accomplished so much more than its initial humble objective. It’s helping project a different perspective on BCS not as a destination, but as a living territory and a home, one that focuses on metamorphosis, growth, and depth, offering a raw view of BCS as a place that’s accessible, transformative, and unparalleled. For Hugo, the premiere of Sintonía in Frankfurt is simply the beginning. The film is currently entering the international festival submission circuit, with submissions to 14 international festivals, including the Los Cabos Film Festival, and a screening as part of the “Voices of Mexico in Ireland” initiative.

While the movie offers a real depiction of the abundance and proximity to nature that BCS provides, it also promotes an open and honest conversation about conscious stewardship that’s respectful and cognizant of the region’s fauna, flora, and culture. In Hugo’s words:

“Sintonía is an independent auteur documentary essay about human transformation, art, and territory, whose resonance in Europe has emerged organically.” Both François and Hugo invite you to experience Sintonía and join the resonance.

Join me to congratulate, support, and connect with the artists by finding them on Instagram: @parisfrancois & @hugophoto.mx