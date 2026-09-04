Cabo Beaches Reopen for Swimmers but Swell Closes Some

Beach access across Los Cabos is returning to normal following the passage of Hurricane Marie, but not all at once. San José del Cabo has lifted most preventive measures and reopened swimming areas, while Cabo San Lucas beaches remain closed to all water activities as waves continue to pose safety risks.

The municipal coordination office for the Federal Maritime Zone (Zofemat) urged residents and visitors to check conditions carefully before heading to the beach. Wave heights and currents are still elevated in some areas, and officials say conditions vary from beach to beach.

Which Beaches Are Open

Swimming is now permitted along most of San José del Cabo’s coastline. Preventive restrictions remain in place only at specific beaches where wave action or currents are considered unsafe. Zofemat Los Cabos said lifeguards and municipal personnel are monitoring conditions and will adjust access as the ocean calms.

Cabo San Lucas beaches, including popular stretches like El Médano, remain fully closed to water activities. The municipality has not yet indicated when those beaches will reopen, but officials say the decision will depend on wave forecasts and observable conditions over the coming days.

What Beach-Goers Should Know

Authorities are asking the public to stay out of restricted zones and to respect closures, flags and signage posted at each beach. Beach flag systems remain in effect, and lifeguards are stationed at supervised locations to provide real-time guidance.

Even where swimming is allowed, officials recommend checking with lifeguards before entering the water. Residual swell and strong currents can develop quickly, particularly during afternoon hours when wind picks up.

When Full Access Returns

Zofemat said it will continue monitoring ocean conditions and will announce any changes through official municipal channels. The agency expects Cabo San Lucas beaches to reopen in stages as wave heights drop and nearshore currents weaken.

For now, visitors planning beach time should confirm conditions with hotel staff, tour operators or lifeguards on site. The municipality has cautioned that even experienced swimmers can be caught off guard by elevated surf following a tropical system.

Updates on beach access and closures are posted through the Los Cabos municipal government’s official website and social media. Residents and tourists are encouraged to check current conditions before heading to the coast.