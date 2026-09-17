Olive Ridley Sea Turtles Return to La Paz Beaches

Olive ridley sea turtles are nesting on La Paz beaches this season, with federal environmental authorities now protecting 14 nests identified along the coast.

Mexico’s Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) is maintaining surveillance and protection operations during the current nesting season after receiving multiple reports of Lepidochelys olivacea — the scientific name for olive ridley sea turtles — coming ashore to lay eggs in the Federal Maritime Land Zone.

How the Nests Were Found

The 14 sightings were reported by the state emergency response center (C4), private security personnel from the Port Authority (API) and local residents, according to local reports.

Profepa is working alongside members of the Participatory Environmental Monitoring Committee, tourist police and API security teams to monitor the identified nesting sites.

Protection Measures in Place

Safety fencing and warning signs have been installed around each nest location. Profepa teams conducted technical inspections following standards outlined in NOM-162-SEMARNAT-2012 to verify that the sites provide suitable conditions for egg incubation.

Inspectors evaluate several factors: the distance from the high tide line, substrate stability and grain size, and the absence of risks from vehicle traffic, tourism activities or artificial lighting.

What Happens Next

The nests will remain under official supervision until hatching. Authorities and participating conservation groups will monitor the incubation process and document the eventual release of hatchlings.

Olive ridley sea turtles are listed as endangered. The species typically nests on Pacific coast beaches in Mexico between July and December, with females returning to the same general area where they were born to lay their own eggs.

Residents who spot nesting sea turtles or hatchlings are encouraged to report sightings to local environmental authorities while keeping a safe distance and avoiding the use of flashlights or camera flashes, which can disorient the animals.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.