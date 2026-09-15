Hotels Clean 1.2 Km of Cabo Pacific Beaches in Joint Effort

Six hotels along the Pacific side of Cabo San Lucas joined forces September 14 to clean roughly 1.2 kilometers of beach, removing debris left behind by recent storms and strengthening the environmental culture among workers and guests.

The cleanup brought together staff from Gran Solmar, Solmar, TerraSol, Playa Grande, Sandos and Waldorf Astoria — all properties facing the ocean side where seasonal swells and weather systems tend to deposit more debris than the calmer Sea of Cortez beaches.

Ana Lizbeth Hernández, sustainability coordinator for Grupo Solmar, told El Sudcaliforniano the effort was timed around International Coastal Cleanup Day, which falls on the third Saturday of September each year. Hotels moved the date forward to accommodate their operating schedules.

Why This Zone Gets More Debris

The Pacific-facing beaches in Cabo San Lucas see heavier wave action and stronger currents than the protected coves along the corridor. That means more seaweed, plastic and other debris washing up, especially after tropical storms or strong south swells.

“This season brings a bit more trash because of weather systems,” Hernández said. “That’s why we all came together today to mark this date.”

She added that Grupo Solmar typically organizes three to four cleanups per year following a planned calendar, but this event drew participation from neighboring properties to share the workload and responsibility.

A Shared Environmental Responsibility

Hernández emphasized that ocean-side hotels share the same stretch of coastline, and debris doesn’t stop at property lines.

“The fact that we’re different hotel groups doesn’t exempt us from shared environmental responsibilities,” she said. “The environment doesn’t recognize boundaries or properties — we’re really all one.”

That shared-responsibility approach is increasingly common in Los Cabos, where community beach cleanups often bring together businesses, residents and visitors. The September 14 effort covered some of the same sand where tourists walk, swim and surf, making the cleanup a practical service for both the local environment and the visitor experience.

What It Means for Visitors

For tourists wondering which beaches are actively cared for, the Pacific zone between Playa Solmar and Playa Grande now has visible proof of regular maintenance. The cleanup removes not only plastic bottles and bags, but also fishing line, foam and other materials that can harm marine life or create hazards for beachgoers.

Hotels say the cleanups also serve as staff training and awareness-building, reinforcing the message that environmental stewardship is part of the job in a destination that depends on clean beaches and healthy ocean ecosystems.

The next scheduled cleanup is expected later this fall, with the possibility of additional efforts if another tropical system approaches Baja California Sur.