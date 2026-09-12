Man Charged in $829,000 ATM Theft in La Paz

A suspect accused of stealing more than $829,000 pesos (roughly USD $41,000) from an ATM at a La Paz shopping center has been ordered into pretrial detention following his capture in Mexico City.

Lucio “N” was formally charged on September 3 after prosecutors presented evidence linking him to the March 2025 robbery at Soriana Híper in the El Zacatal neighborhood. The judge ordered him held without bail and set a two-month period for additional investigation.

What Happened

According to the state prosecutor’s office, Lucio “N” and an accomplice, Francisco Javier “N,” entered the Soriana Híper location on March 10, 2025, armed and with a detailed plan. Investigators say Lucio “N” wore a security guard uniform to blend in while the pair forced open an HSBC ATM and removed 829,550 pesos in cash.

The robbery was carried out with weapons and physical force against property, prosecutors said. Both suspects fled the scene after the theft.

Capture in Mexico City

Lucio “N” had been on the run for more than a year. The robbery investigation unit of the Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office tracked him to Mexico City’s Iztapalapa neighborhood, where he was arrested on August 30, 2026, under an outstanding warrant.

His co-defendant, Francisco Javier “N,” was charged in September 2025 and has remained in pretrial detention since that time.

What’s Next

The judge granted prosecutors two months to complete their investigation before the case moves forward. Both men are charged with aggravated robbery involving two or more armed individuals and use of force.

The case is one of several high-profile crimes investigated by state authorities in La Paz over the past year. Residents with information about unsolved crimes are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office directly or through anonymous tip lines.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by BCS Noticias. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.