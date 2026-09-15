353 Officers Deployed for Independence Day Security in BCS

Baja California Sur is deploying 353 security personnel across La Paz for tonight’s Independence Day celebrations, officials announced today. The multi-agency operation will cover downtown areas near the Palacio de Gobierno, where the traditional Grito de Independencia takes place.

The deployment includes 200 officers from the state public security secretariat, plus 153 personnel from the Mexican Navy, National Defense Secretariat, National Guard, state attorney general’s office and La Paz municipal police.

What the Operation Covers

State Public Security Secretary Luis Alfredo Cancino Vicente said officers will conduct foot patrols and mobile units while maintaining presence at strategic points throughout the celebration. The operation aims to protect families and visitors attending the Grito, maintain order and respond quickly to any incidents.

Authorities will also use aerial surveillance through a network of video cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the event areas. The drone squad is part of a broader security strategy deployed across BCS for major public events.

Road Closures and Travel Advice

Several streets near the Palacio de Gobierno will be closed tonight in coordination with La Paz’s traffic and transportation department. Officials recommend residents and visitors leave early, plan extra travel time and follow instructions from security and traffic personnel.

The closures affect downtown La Paz but have not been detailed block by block. Drivers should expect delays and detours in the immediate area surrounding the government palace starting this evening.

What Officials Are Asking

Cancino Vicente urged the public to celebrate responsibly tonight. Authorities specifically warn against driving under the influence and ask residents to follow safety recommendations to prevent accidents.

Anyone needing to report an emergency or security situation can call 9-1-1, which remains available throughout the celebration. The number connects callers directly to authorities who can dispatch personnel as needed.

The Independence Day security deployment is one of several operations BCS authorities conduct for high-attendance public events, similar to the coordinated approach used during Holy Week and other civic celebrations.