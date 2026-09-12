13th Pa’h La Calle Arts Festival Coming to Los Cabos in Nov.

Los Cabos is preparing to host the 13th edition of the Pa’h La Calle Festival, an international street-arts event that brings live performance directly to neighborhoods across the municipality. The festival runs November 14–22, with artists arriving from Spain, Cuba, Costa Rica and several Mexican cities including La Paz, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Aguascalientes.

Organizers presented the lineup during a municipal meeting on Wednesday led by Regidor Ali Flores Ramírez and attended by representatives from Arte Detonante A.C., the nonprofit behind the festival, along with local government officials.

What the Festival Offers

Pa’h La Calle has run annually since 2014 with a focus on making performing arts accessible to all residents. The program includes workshops, live street performances, cultural circles and inclusive activities designed to connect artists directly with the community. Events take place in public spaces across Los Cabos, often in neighborhoods that see little regular arts programming.

According to the municipal announcement, this year’s edition will feature a diverse international lineup aimed at strengthening cultural exchange and providing free access to performing arts for families and visitors.

Why It Matters

For English-speaking residents and seasonal visitors, Pa’h La Calle is a rare chance to experience street theater, dance, circus arts and music in an informal outdoor setting. The festival is free to attend and runs during the early high season, when many snowbirds and tourists are arriving for the winter. It also adds to a growing November arts calendar that includes the Todos Santos Day of the Dead Festival and various community celebrations.

Regidor Flores Ramírez said the municipality remains committed to supporting citizen-led projects that strengthen Los Cabos’ cultural identity and position the region as a destination for more than beaches and resorts. A working group is being formed to coordinate logistics and ensure the festival receives municipal support.

What’s Next

Festival organizers are expected to release a full schedule and venue list in the coming weeks. Residents interested in attending workshops or volunteering can follow Arte Detonante’s social media channels for updates. The event is open to the public and requires no advance registration for most performances.