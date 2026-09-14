San Ignacio to Launch El Sazón del Rancho Festival Oct 17

San Ignacio will debut its first El Sazón del Rancho festival on October 17, bringing together 45 fishing and agricultural producers from communities across the municipality of Mulegé for a celebration of northern Baja California Sur’s food traditions.

The new event marks the latest addition to Baja Sur’s growing calendar of regional food festivals, following the success of events such as Comondú’s harvest celebration and Todos Santos’ long-running Mango Festival.

Ranch Culture Takes Center Stage

According to the state government of Baja California Sur, the festival aims to highlight the culture, traditions and gastronomy of the region through a producer-led initiative. San Ignacio Tourism Coordinator Dorian Alberto Salvatierra said the concept grew from local producers’ own experiences participating in established festivals like MaQueCho and the Festival del Cabrito.

“This project was built with the participation of producers who have been part of other festivals and who are originally from San Ignacio, as well as from communities like La Laguna de San Ignacio, San Francisco de la Sierra, La Bocana and Ejido Alfredo V. Bonfil,” Salvatierra explained.

Who’s Bringing What

The 45 participating producers represent fishing and agricultural operations from San Ignacio’s network of ranchos, subdelegations and coastal communities. Festival organizers expect attendees to sample products ranging from seafood caught in the Pacific and Sea of Cortez waters to livestock and crops raised in the interior valleys and sierra foothills.

The event structure follows a model familiar to visitors who’ve attended similar regional festivals across Baja Sur — vendor booths, live cooking demonstrations and opportunities to meet the people behind the products.

What It Means for Northern BCS Tourism

San Ignacio sits roughly halfway between Loreto and Guerrero Negro along Highway 1, best known among foreign visitors for its UNESCO-protected cave paintings and winter gray whale watching at the nearby lagoon. The town receives far fewer English-speaking tourists than Los Cabos or La Paz, but the addition of a food festival gives travelers another reason to build a northern loop into their Baja itinerary.

Salvatierra noted the festival also serves a practical economic purpose: creating a showcase for producers who might otherwise struggle to reach buyers or build name recognition beyond their immediate communities.

Mark Your Calendar

El Sazón del Rancho is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, in San Ignacio. Organizers have not yet announced venue details, ticket pricing or an event schedule. More information is expected in the coming weeks through the state tourism office and San Ignacio’s municipal channels.

For travelers planning a northern Baja Sur trip in mid-October, the festival offers a chance to experience the ranch culture that shapes daily life across Mulegé’s working communities — and to stock up on products that rarely make it to southern supermarkets.