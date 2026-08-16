Navy Rescues Two Americans Trapped by Surf at Divorce Beach

Two American tourists were rescued by the Mexican Navy on Thursday after being unable to exit the water at Playa del Divorcio (Divorce Beach) in Cabo San Lucas, where strong surf conditions left them stranded and struggling against powerful currents.

Naval personnel from the Los Cabos Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station (ENSAR) responded to an emergency call and deployed a Defender-class vessel with rescue swimmers and medical staff aboard. The team reached the swimmers near the iconic Arch formation and brought them safely to shore.

After receiving first aid and stabilization on site, both tourists were transported to the naval dock, where a private ambulance was waiting to take them to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. Neither required advanced life support during the rescue.

Why Divorce Beach Remains High-Risk

Divorce Beach sits on the Pacific side of the Land’s End peninsula and is known for dangerous surf and unpredictable currents that have caught countless visitors off guard over the years. Unlike the calmer Sea of Cortez side, the beach faces open ocean swells that can shift suddenly and make exits nearly impossible even for strong swimmers.

The area is currently under a swimming restriction issued by Protección Civil y Gestión de Riesgos due to hazardous maritime conditions. According to local reports, the warning applies to the entire Arch zone, where tour operators and beachgoers have been urged to avoid entering the water.

What Officials Are Saying

Following the incident, a coordinated alert was issued by the Federal Maritime Land Zone (Zofemat) Los Cabos, municipal authorities, the Navy and the Capitanía de Puerto. Officials emphasized that extreme caution is required at beaches facing the Pacific, particularly during periods of elevated surf.

The rescue comes during peak vacation season, when thousands of international visitors explore Los Cabos beaches daily. The Navy and Protección Civil have increased patrols and placed warning signs at high-risk zones, but enforcement of swimming bans depends largely on visitor compliance and tour operator awareness.

What Visitors Should Know

Divorce Beach is accessible by water taxi from Médano Beach or by walking from Lover’s Beach on the opposite side of the peninsula. While the dramatic rock formations and proximity to the Arch make it a popular photo spot, the beach has no lifeguards and limited emergency access.

Tourists planning beach visits should check current conditions with their hotel concierge or local authorities before entering the water. Red flags and closure signs are posted at dangerous beaches, and visitors are strongly encouraged to stay on shore when advisories are in effect. The incident highlights the importance of heeding local warnings, especially at beaches where recent drownings have already raised safety concerns across Baja California Sur.

For safer swimming options, Médano Beach and other Sea of Cortez beaches typically offer calmer conditions and lifeguard presence during high season. Always ask local providers about current ocean conditions before booking boat tours or beach excursions.