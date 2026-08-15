Cabo San Lucas Public Transit to Halt Monday in Fare Protest

Public transportation in Cabo San Lucas will come to a complete halt Monday, August 17, as five transit operators suspend service in protest over what they say is the municipal government’s failure to respond to their request for a fare increase.

The Unión de Transportistas Cabeños announced that no buses will operate that day, with all units remaining at their respective depots. The action affects TUSE, El Arco, Barco Varado, Tracolsa and Cabeza de Ballena — the five operators that cover most public transit routes in Cabo San Lucas.

What Transportistas Are Asking For

The operators say they began the formal process for a tariff adjustment two months ago, submitting required studies and documentation to municipal authorities. According to Meganoticias, union president Manuel Zamora Ceseña explained that the study shows operational costs could justify fares as high as 24 pesos, but the operators are proposing a two-tier system: 10 pesos for a preferential fare and 20 pesos for the general rate.

That compares with current fares that have remained unchanged while fuel, parts and labor costs have climbed steadily over the past two years.

Why the Stoppage

Zamora described the Monday action as a “desperate cry” to get the municipality’s attention. He said operators have reached a breaking point financially and can no longer cover payroll taxes and other basic obligations under the existing fare structure.

“We are declaring ourselves bankrupt at this moment,” Zamora said in statements reported by local media. “We no longer have the resources to meet our obligations.”

The union says the proposed fare increase balances the need to keep the system running with the economic reality facing riders, many of whom rely on public transit for work and daily errands.

What It Means for Riders

Residents and visitors who depend on public buses in Cabo San Lucas should plan alternate transportation for Monday. Taxis, ride-hailing services and private vehicles will be the only options for getting around town that day.

The stoppage does not affect inter-city routes operated by other companies or transit service in San José del Cabo, though those systems are watching closely to see whether similar fare disputes emerge.

What Happens Next

The transportistas say they are waiting to see whether the municipality responds to Monday’s action with a meeting or formal decision on the tariff request. If no progress is made, further stoppages could follow, though union leaders have not announced a longer-term schedule.

Municipal officials have not yet issued a public statement on the fare proposal or the planned work stoppage.